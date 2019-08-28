Popeyes Sandwich Craze Helps Get Out The Vote

North Carolina teen turns long lines for Popeyes' new chicken sandwich into an opportunity to register voters.

(WCNC) Instead of the complaining about the long lines at Popeyes as everyone waited to try their new chicken sandwich, 17-year-old David Ledbetter took the opportunity to make some real change in his community.

Ledbetter was seen this weekend standing outside a Charlotte, North Carolina Popeye’s registering people to vote.

“I decided to register people to vote after I saw there was a lack of young people politically involved,” Ledbetter said.

“I believe that it is our duty to vote as American citizens and it would be wrong not to exercise our political voice,” he added.

He took advantage of the large crowds by handing out sample ballots and voter registration forms urging people to show up to the polls as well.

