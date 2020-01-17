Popcorn can be a healthy snack

National Popcorn Day is coming up on Sunday, and its turns out you can celebrate without any guilt

And the good news is, you can celebrate with little guilt.

The dietitians at the Cleveland Clinic pointing out some of the snack’s healthy qualities.

Turns out popcorn has some antioxidants in it, and can be a good treat in moderation.

Movie theater popcorn, and popcorn covered in caramel, chocolate and other toppings tend to be high in calories and low in nutritional content.

The best move is to pop it at home and use sea salts, and various herbs and spices for flavoring.

