CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- West Texas A&M University has added a working ranch to the foundation as part of the One West comprehensive fundraising campaign, according to WT's Communications Dept.

On Friday, Sept. 24, WT announced the planned gift of the Gerdsen Family Centennial Ranch, which will be used to train students and is a 1,722-acre ranch located near the WTAMU Nance Ranch, around seven miles east of Canyon.