Police, Protesters Walk Arm-In-Arm

(WNYT/NBC News) Police officers and Black Lives Matter protesters walked arm-in-arm through the streets of Schenectady, New York Sunday.
Unlike several other protests staged across the country over the weeekend, the Black Lives Matter Rally showcased solidarity and highlighted the close-knit relationship between police and the residents they serve.
The event included a question and answer period, involving protestors and Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford, who says there were many members of the community who worked hard to create a two-way atmosphere of trust and respect in the city.
“What everybody is saying is that we’re making history here,” said Chief Clifford. “We’re doing things differently in Schenectady.”
Read more: https://bit.ly/2MhCI7m
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- FDA allows more companies to make hand sanitizer
- Tiger King’s Carole Baskin awarded Joe Exotic’s former zoo
- Trump Calls Governors “Weak,” Urging Them To “Dominate” Protesters
- Four officers shot in St. Louis amid night of violent protests
- “I didn’t care if I was exposed to COVID”: Protesters’ anger outweighed their fear of getting sick