Police, Protesters Walk Arm-In-Arm

Police officers and Black Lives Matter protesters walked arm-in-arm through the streets of Schenectady, New York Sunday in a peaceful rally contrasting most other protests held across the nation.

(WNYT/NBC News) Police officers and Black Lives Matter protesters walked arm-in-arm through the streets of Schenectady, New York Sunday.

Unlike several other protests staged across the country over the weeekend, the Black Lives Matter Rally showcased solidarity and highlighted the close-knit relationship between police and the residents they serve.

The event included a question and answer period, involving protestors and Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford, who says there were many members of the community who worked hard to create a two-way atmosphere of trust and respect in the city.

“What everybody is saying is that we’re making history here,” said Chief Clifford. “We’re doing things differently in Schenectady.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2MhCI7m

More from MyHighPlains.com: