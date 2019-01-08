Police Officer Suicides Outnumber Line Of Duty Deaths

Police suicides on the rise.

At least 160 officers nationwide took their own lives in 2018.

One more than 2017.

A spike of 19 suicides from 2016.

Chicago police officer Dane Smith took his own life on new years day.

Chicago police officer's stepfather Jeffrey Sachs says, "'...A warm but tough guy..."

The officer's stepfather, who raised him, says Dane was getting help for depression but no one saw this coming.

The 36-year-old leaves behind a wife and young son.

Sachs says, "Anger, guilt because what could I have done better to prevent that.?"

Police suicide expert Ron Rufo is a retired officer who wrote a book on police suicides.

He thinks many officers internalize the worst of their job.

Rufo says, ''Mine was a little girl, baby girl four years old, shot in the eye. I, I still picture that to this day and it's, it's pretty hard."

Rufo says police are often afraid to get help for fear of being labeled soft or unfit for the job.

He admits bad cops need to be weeded out.

But general disrespect for police hurts morale.

Rufo says, "There are people that just, who really don't care what if an officer gets hurt or killed."

In a scathing statement, Chicago's fraternal order of police writing in part: "police are so vilified in the media and political system..." that is a "leading cause of despair..."

New York and Chicago each had at least five police officer suicides in 2018, but because Chicago's police force is smaller, by the numbers, it's considered the worst in the country.