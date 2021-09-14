Police K-9 helps take down Iowa man accused of stabbing puppy to death

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO13) – A man faces an animal abuse charge after Iowa police say he stabbed his girlfriend’s puppy, which later died of its injuries.

Officers were called to a home in Des Moines on Sunday afternoon about a dispute with a weapon, according to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department. Police say prior to the call, a woman heard one of her pets yelping and then saw her boyfriend, 31-year-old Viljar Rosales, stabbing her 6- to 8-week-old puppy.

The woman ran and locked herself inside a bedroom to call the police. Rosales fled before officers arrived.

The dog was taken to a local emergency veterinary hospital by an Animal Rescue League worker but died from its injuries.

Police said they finally spotted Rosales sitting inside a vehicle Monday afternoon, but he took off when he saw officers. A Des Moines Police Department K-9 helped capture Rosales, who was later treated for a bite injury at a local hospital before being transported to the Polk County Jail.

“This was clearly a devastating example of the fact that the link between human and animal violence is real. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa wants people to realize that our animal cruelty laws, when properly applied, help the public as well as defenseless pets. We are grateful to the DMPD for their quick response and our team will continue to partner on tending to these sometimes dire and dangerous situations,” said Tom Colvin, CEO of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Rosales is now charged with animal abuse and interference with official acts, both misdemeanor crimes.