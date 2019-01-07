Police Investigate "Vegetative State" Birth

(KPNX/NBC News) Police are investigating a possible sexual assault after a woman who has been in a vegetative state for more than a decade gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix Arizona.



Employees at Hacienda Healthcare say they didn't know the patient was pregnant until she went into labor.



The woman gave birth on December 29th.



She is non-verbal and cannot move on her own.



Hacienda Healthcare released the following statement Friday, saying the facility is investigating the incident.



"Hacienda HealthCare has been in business in Arizona for more than 50 years. In that time, we have reliably and safely served thousands of residents and their families. We are proud of our record and our position as an industry leader in caring for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.



