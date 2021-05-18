Severe Weather Tools

Police investigate a morning stabbing in DC

National

(Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in the area of 1400 block of Irving Street in Northwest on Tuesday around 10 am.

Officials say the suspect is described as a 5′ 6″ male wearing a gray shirt, navy blue shorts, and white shoes. The suspect was last seen in a gray Dodge Challenger with an unknown tag.

