Police investigate a morning stabbing in DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in the area of 1400 block of Irving Street in Northwest on Tuesday around 10 am.
Officials say the suspect is described as a 5′ 6″ male wearing a gray shirt, navy blue shorts, and white shoes. The suspect was last seen in a gray Dodge Challenger with an unknown tag.
