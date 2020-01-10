Police: Couple Lured Thieves Into Baseball Bat Beatings

California couple repeatedly uses unsecured bicycle to lure thieves into their yard, beats them with baseball bats, then posts video to Facebook.

(KSEE) A couple in Visalia, California faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy after Visalia Police said they lured people onto their property to steal an unsecured bike and beat them with baseball bats.

Officers said it happened multiple times from July through November.

The couple has been identified as 25-year-old Corey Cornutt and 29-year-old Savannah Grillot.

If someone took the bait, officers said the couple would film the entire series of events and post it to YouTube and Facebook.

“I was surprised that no one reported them sooner,” said neighbor Kerris LeBeau. “It was almost every night for a minute.

