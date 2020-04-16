Police: Babies Abandoned Years Apart Are Siblings

Police say three babies found abandoned over a three year span at the same Orlando apartment complex all have the same mother and father...and now they're hoping DNA can identify them.

(WESH/NBC News) DNA testing has shown three newborn babies found abandoned years apart at an Orlando, Florida apartment complex are all siblings.

Back in 2016 a newborn baby was abandoned outside an apartment at the Willow Key Apartments. Another baby was abandoned at the complex in 2017 and it happened again last summer.

The most recent baby was found along with a note reading in part “His dad tried to kill us. Please keep him secret and take him to a hospital.”

Orlando Police Department investigators said they have determined that all three babies have the same mother and father.

The detective on the case is now asking for funding to use the services of a company called United Data Connect. The company will analyze the DNA and potentially help police track down the parents.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2Vd0SVN

More from MyHighPlains.com: