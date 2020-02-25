Police: 2 children save baby sister from mom

Police say 2 older children saved their baby sister from being strangled by their mom

MIAMI (CNN) — Police say a South Florida mother tried to strangle her own children.

Luckily, they were able to fight her off and save their baby sister!

Ailenys Carmenate was wiping back tears before the bond court judge had even called her name.

“Ma’am, you were arrested for two counts of attempted premeditated murder.”

Facing several charges in an arrest form that details a harrowing account that Carmenate tried to strangle her six-month-old baby girl.

“By pressing her elbow against the victim’s throat.”

Locked in the bedroom with her, police say her 12-year-old and her 9-year-old, who according to the document pulls the defendant’s hair, bit her arms, and kicked her to save the baby’s life.

“Thank goodness. This child’s a hero.”

Randy Montano is the father of the baby.

The older kids he says are his step kids.

When the eldest child unlocks the door for him, police say Montano tries to wrestle Carmenate’s hands from the baby’s neck.

They fall to the floor, the baby suffering a head injury.

After he escapes the Hialeah Apartment with the baby, the arrest form says Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old.

But he was able to escape her grasp.

While running away he says he sees his mom dragging his nine-year-old sister by the hair back into the room

She told investigators her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat saying she “could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die.”

“Neck trauma, which caused bleeding and swelling.”

The document says Carmenate released her throat and she was able to flee out of the apartment.

Montano says their little baby is doing just fine.

He claims this is the first time Carmenate ever done something like this, adding that he thinks she is suffering from Post-Partum Depression.

“Ma’am I’m ordering that you stay away from the victims.”

Carmenate is facing multiple charges including two counts of premeditated attempted murder.

More from MyHighPlains.com: