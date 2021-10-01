‘Please don’t yell at my kids today’: Tennessee mom confronts bus driver in viral video

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tennessee mother says after having ongoing issues with her children’s school bus driver, she decided to pull out her phone and confront her – the video she recorded has now been viewed more than 30 million times on the social media app TikTok.

In the video, the mother says to the driver, “Please don’t yell at my kids today.” This prompts a quick response from the driver who says, “I don’t yell at your kids… No, I do not. You shut your mouth.”

The video was posted on Tuesday by mother, Cassaundra Rubi, who spoke with Nexstar’s WJHL.

“They come home crying off the bus,” said Rubi. “They used to love the bus. So I was like, let me just ask her nicely, ‘please don’t yell at my kids.’ Honestly, I thought her response was going to be completely different.”

WJHL was not able to find a way to contact the driver shown in the video for comment, but the school vowed to investigate the allegations fully.

Rubi said she first tried to solve the issue by contacting the county’s bus garage before confronting the driver on her own in the now-viral video exchange.

“I’m asking you not to yell at my kids,” Rubi says in the TikTok video.

“How dare you tell me not to yell at your kids?” the bus driver responds back.

“Yes, they cry every day,” said Rubi before the bus driver can be seen pulling away at the end of the video.

“Maybe it was because I had mentioned something to her and maybe her heart rate got up. But the way it was handled was not okay,” said Rubi.

The school system issued a statement this week in response:

The Washington County Schools (WCS) administration is taking immediate and decisive action to address a complaint made to school officials alleging employee misconduct of a WCS bus driver captured on video during a bus route yesterday, Tuesday, September 28, 2021. The physical and social-emotional well-being of our students and staff remains a top priority. It is our policy to fully investigate all allegations and take necessary actions upon completion of the investigation process. The District cannot discuss confidential personnel matters. However, we want to assure all of our stakeholders of the Washington County Schools community that all allegations of misconduct are taken seriously by the District. Steps will be taken to address any misconduct that does not align to our district’s and community’s expectations of professional conduct. Dr. Jarrod Adams – Chief Operations Officer

Washington County Department of Education

The school system confirmed Friday there is a new bus driver on Rubi’s route, but officials said they could not confirm the status of the driver’s employment.

“I felt so disrespected by her. I just feel like they should re-evaluate all of their drivers. Look at different footage to make sure their drivers are doing their job, and they are being respectful to our children,” said Rubi.

WJHL has reached out to the county bus garage to ask for a response or for any video that may be collected from cameras on the bus. As the school system is on fall break as of Friday, there will likely be a delay in that request.