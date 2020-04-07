Playing It Safe: “Indian Head” Statue Sports Coronavirus Mask

(WBBH) A famous statue’s new look is catching the attention of people passing by in Punta Gorda, Florida.
The 6,000 pound statue on southbound U.S. 41, known as the “Indian Head”, is fitted with a giant face mask.
“We’re startled by seeing it, but understood what it meant,” said Denise Baer, who was walking by Monday morning.
The statue was carved by Peter Wolf Toth in 1974 and moved to its current location after Hurricane Charley.
