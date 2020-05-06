Play Ball? – Youth Baseball Tournaments Set To Resume In Missouri

A St. Louis-area organizer is moving forward with plans for a youth baseball tournament this weekend...with new social distancing rules in place.

(KSDK/NBC News) Youth baseball is returning to Missouri.

GameTime Tournaments plans to hold its Mother’s Day tournament this weekend with new social distancing rules in place.

Organizer Rob Worstenholm has been designing ways to adapt America’s favorite pastime for the new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers have measured out six-foot increments along the fence, a guide for players waiting for their turn.

Only three people will be allowed in the dugout at any given time, and there will be new rules at the restrooms and concession stand.

Umpires won’t stand at home plate with the catcher, instead moving six feet behind the pitcher.

“I tried to think of every single thing that we do that we were putting people within six feet of one another and made those changes,” Worstenholm says.

Last year’s tournament drew 170 teams, but Worstenholm estimates 60 to 70 teams dropped out this year due to coronavirus concerns.

