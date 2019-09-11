Photos: National September 11 Memorial Museum

National
Posted: / Updated:

Steel from the World Trader Center north tower floors 97 and 98, left, is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)

  • With One World Trade Center in the background, the National 9/11 Flag is unfurled during a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The ceremony Wednesday marked the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum. After the flag was refolded, firefighters marched it into the museum. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
  • Steel from the World Trader Center north tower floors 97 and 98, left, is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • A helmet New York City Fire Department Captain Patrick John Brown wore on September 11, 2001, on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • Shoes and personal items on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • A rose is placed next to the name of a victim of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center at the North Pool of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, in New York. Construction is racing ahead inside the museum as the 12th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks draws near. Several more large artifacts have been installed in the cavernous space below the World Trade Center memorial plaza. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • The twisted remains of a portion of the television transmission tower from the World Trade Center is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • New York City Fire Department Firefighter Christian Waugh’s helmet he wore on September 11, 2001, are on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • Members of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police pause at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York on Thursday, May 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Spencer Platt, Pool)
  • FILE – In this file photo of June 19, 2011, an American Airlines slipper is stored in Hangar 17 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. The slipper is an artifact from the September 11, 2001 attacks that is to be part of the National September 11 Museum. The long-awaited museum dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks will open to the public at the World Trade Center site on May 21, officials announced Monday, March 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • A woman places a hand on the names engraved along the South reflecting pool at the Ground Zero memorial site during the dedication ceremony of the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York on Thursday, May 15, 2014. (AP Photo/Spencer Platt, Pool)
  • FILE – Charlotte Newman, 8, visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013 in New York. The long-awaited museum dedicated to the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks will open to the public at the World Trade Center site on May 21, officials announced Monday, March 24, 2014. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
  • The only existing model of the World Trade Center is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • The National 9/11 Flag is folded by firefighters after a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial in New York Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The ceremony Wednesday marked the opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum. After the flag was refolded, firefighters marched it into the museum. The flag was flying from a building near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. It was later found shredded in the debris of ground zero. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
  • Objects recovered from the World Trade Center site on display during a press preview of the National September 11 Memorial Museum on Wednesday, May. 14, 2014 in New York. The museum opens on May 21, 2014. (AP Photo/The Daily News, James Keivom, Pool)
  • The burn mask, right, of a World Trade Center survivor who was injured by burning jet fuel, is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)
  • A sign tracking the time Osama Bin Laden was at large is displayed at the National Sept. 11 Memorial Museum, Wednesday, May 14, 2014, in New York. The museum is a monument to how the Sept. 11 terror attacks shaped history, from its heart-wrenching artifacts to the underground space that houses them amid the remnants of the fallen twin towers’ foundations. It also reflects the complexity of crafting a public understanding of the terrorist attacks and reconceiving ground zero. (AP Photo)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss