Phoenix sets high-temperature record; crews rescue hikers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix on Saturday set a high-temperature record of 115 degrees for the date as emergency crews rescued several hikers at a popular recreation area in the city.

The baking heat broke the previous record of 113 degrees set in 1945, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday was the 14th day this year where Phoenix had a high of 115 degrees or more, topping the previous record of seven, the weather service said.

Tucson reached 107 degrees, tying a 1945 record. The southern Arizona city was expected to break the record later Saturday with a high of 108, forecasters said.

Both cities and numerous other desert areas in Arizona and southern Nevada are under excessive heat warnings in effect through Monday night.

Forecasters advised limiting outdoor activity, staying inside in air-conditioned places, drinking plenty of water and checking family members and neighbors.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews used a helicopter and ground vehicles to rescue four adults having heat-related issues in three separate incidents on Camelback Mountain.

One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but the other three people declined to be transported, the department said.

August in Phoenix was the warmest ever with an average high temperature of 110.7 degrees and an average high of 99.1 degrees, the weather service said.