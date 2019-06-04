Phoenix police officers Facebook posts reviewed

Misogynistic, bigoted, and islamophobic posts appearing all over social media.

Sadly, that may be the norm on the internet

But these aren’t from everyday citizens they’re from law enforcement officers.

A criminal justice group is exposing the officers social media accounts and their potential biases.

In Phoenix, the mayor’s office is making it clear the city has no tolerance for hate

The Plain View Project checking police officers attitudes by watching what they post on Facebook.

“The question that we asked when we looked at this content is.. is there a chance that this could’ve erode public trust in policing.”

Emily Baker White and her team reviewed thousands of accounts for officers across the country going back years.

Among the Phoenix police officers, she looked at about 75 has posts that raised red flags.

“We found a lot of concerning material from those officers, including an officer advocating running over protesters.”

Other posts mocked a man hit by a Phoenix police pepper ball when crowds got out of control after a Donald Trump rally.

Dozens of anti-muslim posts were there and even some showed off confederate flags.

Other officers often jumping into the comments egging on and one-upping each other.

“I want departments to increase accountability but also try to look at their cultures within their department and see what they can do to stop these toxic feedback loops where people feel like they should act this way.”

Phoenix police tell ABC 15 they learned of one officer’s posts before Plain View Project’s website went live.

They say his actions “did not rise to the level of misconduct”

And the department plans to review the entire website for other potential misconduct on current officers.