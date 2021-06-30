Phenix City teacher arrested after allegedly throwing an object at student

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Former Central High School teacher Rhonda Major has been arrested for allegedly throwing an object at one of her students.

Major turned herself in to authorities on June 22 and was released the same day.

On May 3, Major allegedly threw an unknown object at her student during an argument about Ma’Khia Bryant.

Phenix City police issued a warrant for her arrest on May 24.

A court date for the case has not been set.