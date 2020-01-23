Petition to change Super Bowl game to Saturday

16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri from New York has started a petition to change the date of future Super Bowls to Saturday, since people have work and school on Mondays.

(FOX NEWS) — A petition to move the Super Bowl to a Saturday is gaining national attention.

A teen from New York is hoping to break tradition with this year’s big game by having it moved to Saturday night.

A football fan himself, Frankie Ruggeri, will be staying up to watch the 49ers verse the Chiefs but he’d rather watch it knowing he didn’t have school the next day.

In a Change.Org petition garnering nearly 16,000 signatures, Ruggeri argues a Saturday Super Bowl will create more revenue and views.

Professional football games, including the Super Bowl, have been mostly on Sundays since Congress passed the Sports Broadcasting Act in 1961 in an attempt to protect college and high school football games and their fans.

