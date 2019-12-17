People who use driver-assistance tech more likely to be distracted

New research from AAA finds that people who regularly use advanced driver-assistance technology are far more likely to be distracted behind the wheel

(FOX NEWS) — People who regularly use driver-assistance technology are more likely to be distracted.

Advanced driver-assistance technology can make a car semi-autonomous, but the National Transportation Safety Board warns some drivers rely on them too much.

Nearly 93 percent of all new cars have at least one available advanced driver-assistance feature.

They can help maintain your lane, speed and distance from other cars and even hit the brakes.

But AAA found drivers who regularly use those systems are nearly twice as likely to be distracted than when the systems are off.

Carmakers say drivers have to be prepared to take over at any time because these safety features do not make the car autonomous and they’re not perfect.

Studies show taking your eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles your crash risk.

