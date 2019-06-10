People lie to their bosses about bringing pets to the vet

Listen up pet parents your animal friends are making liars out of you.

This according to a new “OnePoll” study in conjunction with “Fuzzy Pet Health”.

Researchers found 65 percent of pet owners lie to their employers about taking their animals to the vet.

The reason?

Most people don’t believe their boss would think it’s a valid excuse for missing work.

The fear doesn’t seem to be stopping people from putting their furry friends first though with 39 percent of pet owners admitting to taking the day off from work if their pet is sick.

And it is not just work lives being affected.

Three in 10 say they call off plans with their people friends just to spend time with their pet.