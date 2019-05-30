People leave nearly 1 million in loose change at TSA checkpoints

Hey frequent flyers, you’re losing a lot of money going through TSA checkpoints.

Travelers are leaving behind close to one-million dollars in spare change at airport screening areas.

This according to a new fiscal report from the Transportation Security Administration.

New York’s JFK Airport topping the list of the biggest losers with more than $72,000 worth of discarded cash collected.

Los Angeles’ LAX coming in a close second with more than $71,000.

TSA officials say they try to return all abandoned items to passengers but add, any unclaimed money goes towards quote: “critical aviation security programs.”