People have a type when it comes to love and lust

According to a recent study published in the journal PNAS, when it comes to love and lust everyone has a type.

Researchers used data from a nine-year-long study of over 300 people.

They found humans definitely have a type when it comes to their partners.

Analysts say people typically choose partners with the same personality traits.

Also finding people chose to pursue individuals who are similar to themselves.

Researchers say these habits help predict the type of person someone may end up with in the future.

Adding, those who often face the same types of problems in their relationships should try dating people with different personality traits.