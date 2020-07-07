Pentagon may ban displaying the confederate flag at bases

(CNN) — Military leaders at the highest level are working on a plan that would ban the confederate flag from being displayed at military bases.

Right now, it’s just a draft, but it’s been circulating for the last week.

That’s the latest from a defense official who knows about the document.

Military leaders have argued the flag is divisive and gets in the way of fighting units coming together as a team but the move could end up pitting the joint chiefs of staff and senior military leaders against President Trump who has been defending Confederate symbols.

Military legal personnel are still working on ways to make sure the ban could be enforced so the draft hasn’t been formally approved yet but it might not be long before there’s a decision on it.

There’s already a ban on displays of the flag at Marine bases.

The Navy, Army, and Air Force military chiefs and their civilian counterparts have all been working on similar bans.

