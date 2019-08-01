Pennsylvania newborn left on porch during heatwave

Police are searching for the mother of a newborn girl who was found abandoned on the porch of a home outside of Philadelphia during Tuesday's heat wave.

UPPER DARBY, PA (WCAU) – A newborn baby girl was found alone and wrapped in a blanket during dangerously hot temperatures in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Terrell Phillips said he found the hours-old infant on his neighbor’s porch on the 100 block of Englewood Road around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I thought it was some sort of animal or something in there at first but when I saw a little arm I walked over and saw the baby,” Phillips said.

Phillips immediately called 911 and checked on the child. Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Upper Darby area by the afternoon.

Read More – http://bit.ly/2ZlCUaI