Pennsylvania Fair’s Dunk Tank Triggers Firestorm Of Controversy

(WBRE/NBC News) Officials representing Pennsylvania’s Bloomsburg Fair have apologized for a social media post that ignited a firestorm of controversy.

The post showed a man in a wig and a dress inside a dunk tank at the fair and referenced Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

Fair officials apologized for the post which offended many people, including those in the transgender community.

Bloomsburg Fair officials insist that no harm was meant by the post.

“The main thing, we meant nothing against Dr. Levine, nothing against anybody. We did it in good faith to try and raise money for the carnival. We apologize it went to the other side. We had no intention of hurting anyone at all,” Brian Wawroski, superintendent of Grandstands said.

The dunk tank was part of a carnival to raise money for fire departments, which have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted by the Bloomsburg Fair. But questions have been raised about COVID-19 safety guidelines and restrictions during the event.

