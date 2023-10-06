(The Hill) — Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday denied a suggestion that she broke a promise to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) when he was removed from the role during this week’s historic vote.

“Kevin McCarthy says that you essentially broke a promise to him to keep Democrats with him if there was a vote against him. Is that not true?” host Elex Michaelson asked Pelosi during a recent interview on “The Issue Is” from Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Pelosi responded by refuting the claim.

“Not really. I had no promise to him,” the former Speaker said. “Our Democratic members made their decision.”

Pelosi noted various concerns raised by Democrats that led to McCarthy being removed from his role, including the Republican impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

“If you don’t respect the institution then don’t expect us to bail you out,” she said.

Eight Republicans, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), joined with Democrats in a 216-210 vote to oust McCarthy from his leadership position — the first time the House has ever voted to do so.

McCarthy announced earlier this week that he would not run for Speaker again. On Friday, he nipped speculation that he might step back from Congress in the bud, saying, “I’m not resigning. I got a lot more work to do.”

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) is serving as Speaker pro tempore until the House votes on a new Speaker. Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) are seen as the top contenders in the race.

McHenry, in what has been seen as an act of revenge following McCarthy’s ouster, ordered Pelosi and Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) to vacate their Capitol “hideaway” offices. Pelosi on Friday brushed it off, calling it “incidental.”