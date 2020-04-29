Paws-itive Support: Denver Artist Gives Back

Painter Patrick Kane McGregor is helping support the Denver shop owners that first supported his work in a unique way, including his latest mural featuring Winston, the first dog to test positive for COVID-19.

(KUSA) It’s easy to become mesmerized with every brushstroke as Denver, Colorado artist Patrick Kane McGregor, known more commonly as Kane, paints a large-scale, colorful dog on a plywood-covered window

Painting man’s best friend has become a signature for McGregor. He usually paints his own dog, Boug, an English bulldog who McGregor said sadly passed a few years ago.

But on Tuesday, it was a different dog McGregor was fixated on.

On a boarded-up window at Meadowlark Kitchen in the River North Art District, McGregor worked on a mural of a pug named Winston. The dog in North Carolina has recently been making headlines as the first dog presumed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

“This was a spur of the moment thing but I looked in the news and there was the first dog that got the coronavirus,” McGregor said.

McGregor’s painting portrayed the dog as wearing a face mask as a way of “spreading the word of safety and PPE for everybody.”

However, McGregor’s art is doing more than just raising awareness. It’s helping to build income for the businesses now covered with his murals. At one point, businesses like Meadowlark Kitchen were McGregor’s first supporters.

“It’s kind of just like snowballing of all the people that have taken care of me in the past, so I’m trying to take care of them,” he said.

With the help of Like Minded Productions, a print shop in the RiNo neighborhood, McGregor is selling prints of the paintings he’s created around the city.

