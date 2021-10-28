Passenger assaults flight attendant, is banned from American Airlines for life

DENVER (KDVR) — A flight from New York City to California was diverted to Denver on Wednesday evening after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

A Denver airport official confirmed the flight, which departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, diverted to Denver on its way to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California.

“American Airlines flight 976 with service from New York to Santa Ana diverted to Denver due to a passenger who physically assaulted a flight attendant. The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed and apprehended the passenger,” the airline said in a statement.

The female flight attendant suffered injuries and was transported to a local hospital, the airline said.

The passenger responsible will be banned from American Airlines flights, the airline said.

The FBI is investigating.

American Airlines issued this statement in response to the incident: