Paramedics Witness Murder

(WDIV) A 35-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Saturday night in a Detroit, Michigan home as emergency medical personnel were in the next room.
According to authorities, EMS and fire crews were assisting a man in the same house who was having a heart attack.
They were performing CPR on a man in his 60s when a man stormed into the home and made the rescue a chaotic situation.
Authorities said they could hear a violent struggle and called Detroit police for help.
Police said the man walked out of the home with blood on him, carrying a knife.
Neither the heart attack victim nor the woman survived.
