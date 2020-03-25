Panel recommends selective service registration for women

(FOX NEWS) — Women may be required to register for future US military drafts.

A congressionally appointed commission will recommend that women between the ages of 18 and 25 be required to register for the draft as all young men are currently required to do.

The commission says the time is right to extend selective service system registration to include both men and women noting that it’s a necessary and fair step.

The move comes five years after the Pentagon — under former Defense Secretary Ash Carter — opened all combat roles to women.

