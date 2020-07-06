Pandemic Impacts British Couple Visas

A British couple is set to lose more than just their business if they cannot keep their cafe doors open. The couple could lose their visas and be sent home.

Katie’s cafe owners Ricky and Kelly Jessop are originally from England and are in the United States on E-2 visas.

The visas allow them to work in the U.S. based on an investment they control.

However because the pandemic, business has to operate at 50-percent capacity.

Ricky says it fine for the summertime because they are not as busy but if things don’t turn around it could be a problem

