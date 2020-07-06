Pandemic Impacts British Couple Visas

(NBC News / SNN) A couple in Bradenton, Florida could lose more than their restaruant if the establishment closes.
Katie’s cafe owners Ricky and Kelly Jessop are originally from England and are in the United States on E-2 visas.
The visas allow them to work in the U.S. based on an investment they control.
However because the pandemic, business has to operate at 50-percent capacity.
Ricky says it fine for the summertime because they are not as busy but if things don’t turn around it could be a problem
