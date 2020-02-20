Painted Pig Finds New Home

A potbellied pig found covered in spray paint and abandoned along a Kentucky road is settling in at the home of two Good Samaritans.

Saundra and Travis Pennington are known for their love for animals of all shapes and sizes, so it was no question to rescue the pig, who had been left for dead and then spray painted. The couple says it may not look like it, but according to a few vets, she is in good condition.

“We told them about her eyes and stuff and they told us what to use to clean out her eyes,” Travis said. “We got her eyes all cleaned up and got the infection off them, because they spray painted across her face.”

The Penningtons say it’s a miracle the pig doesn’t have any significant injuries.

“She’s a little skittish, considered how she’s been treated but she’s as friendly as she could be,” Travis added.

