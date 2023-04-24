GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s the end of an era in Green Bay as the Packers have reportedly traded four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jets and Packers are in agreement that they will send the future Hall of Fame quarterback to the Big Apple.

Trade details are as follows:

Green Bay Packers receive:

2023 First Round Pick (#13)

2023 Second Round Pick (#42)

2023 Sixth Round Pick (#207)

Conditional 2024 2nd Round Pick Upgraded to 1st Round Pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays for New York.



New York Jets receive:

QB Aaron Rodgers

2023 First Round Pick (#15)

2023 5th Round Pick (#170)

Aaron Rodgers was selected 24th overall in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green and Gold. He has built up a Hall of Fame resume with four All-Pro selections, four MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Super Bowl ring.

The California native holds the record for the most passing touchdowns in Green Bay history with 475.

This is a developing story.