Over half of Americans don’t know about Real ID

Real ID deadline: Only 57% of people know about looming I.D. requirement

(FOX NEWS) — The US Travel Association warning as many as 182 million Americans may soon not have the proper ID to get through airport security.

This comes as the deadline for Americans to obtain the a “Real ID” rapidly approaches.

Currently only 3 in 10 Americans have one and only 57-percent of Americans know they will be required to after October 1st.

Proper ID’s will soon have a star symbol at the top of the card.

More from MyHighPlains.com: