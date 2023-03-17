HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent survey revealed that more than half of Gen Z and Millenials burn out by the time they reach adulthood.

The survey, conducted by insuranks, took responses from 1,000 Gen Zers and Millennials, who said they “don’t know how to complete common adulting tasks on their own.”

To put into perspective, half of Gen Z is now 18 years old or older. The oldest members of Gen Z are now 26 years old and the oldest Millenials are 42.

Fifty-seven percent of Gen Zers and Millenials say they do not feel like they have adulting figured out. In the survey, 63% of Gen Zers and Millennials said they did not feel like they were prepared for the responsibility of being an adult, and admitted they feel burned out by adulthood.

The biggest struggle for both generations seems to revolve around cars with 63% of the younger generations having no idea how to change the oil in a car, 48% not knowing how to change a tire and 42% not knowing how to jumpstart a car.

Moreover, one in three Gen Zers and Millenials say they do not feel financially independent. As a result, parents are helping these younger generations stay “financially afloat.”

More than 22% say their parents have helped with rent or mortgage in the past year, and 34% admit their parents gave them money (not as a gift) to help them pay for something within the last year.

“In fact, 41% feel like they rely too much on their family as an adult,” the survey stated.

Almost 50% of both generations say they think they will feel most like an adult when they buy a house, but 49% do not think they will ever be able to afford one.