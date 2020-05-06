Outrage Grows Over Unarmed Jogger’s Shooting

Newly leaked video shows confrontation ended with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man shot to death in February by two white men while he was jogging.

(WTLV/NBC News) Protesters marched through the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Georgia Tuesday, demanding justice for an unarmed black man shot to death while jogging.

Demonstrators carried signs chanting “I run with Maud” as they demanded justice for 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23rd.

Family members say Ahmaud was out for a jog when he was confronted two white men who claimed he was a burglar. During the encounter he was shot and killed.

The men were later identified as Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

Video of the shooting has since surfaced on Twitter that contradicts the initial police report.

In the report, McMichael says he and his son attempt to cut Arbery off at an intersection in the neighborhood where he was running, but they were “unsuccessful,” so they try to “intercept him” on another street. Eventually, they yell at him to stop, yelling that they “wanted to talk” to him.

In this video that was leaked Tuesday, Arbery can be seen jogging up a road with the McMichaels stopped ahead apparently waiting for him, each of them armed.

In the report, McMichael says his son Travis hopped out of the truck with his shotgun when Arbery wouldn’t stop as they asked. Then McMichael alleges that Arbery “violently” attacked Travis.

However, in the video Arbery is seen swerving out of their way to avoid them, as he runs in a yard around their truck, but Travis follows him to the front of the truck with his shotgun and a fight over the gun ensues.

