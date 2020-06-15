Outrage Follows Atlanta Police Shooting

Rayshard Brooks was shot twice in the back as he ran away from officers after a struggle in a Wendy's parking lot.

(NBC News) Thousands marched through the streets of Atlanta Monday, demanding justice after Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed as he ran away from police Friday night.

His family is pleading for justice.

“It’s going to be a long time before I heal, before this family heals,” Brooks’ wife Tomika Miller said.

“Not only are we hurt, we are angry. When does this stop,” asked Chassidy Evans, Brooks’ niece.

Police were called after Brooks apparently fell asleep behind the wheel in a Wendy’s drive-through line.

Police dashboard and body camera video show officers trying to arrest him after a failed sobriety test.

Brooks resists, ultimately wrestling away an officer’s taser, then running away.

He turns and appears to point the taser at police. Officer Garrett Rolfe responds with gunfire.

Rolfe was fired. The second officer on the scene is on administrative duty, and Atlanta’s Police Chief, Erika Shields, has resigned.

