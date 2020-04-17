Outer banks are overrun with seashells because of the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping tourists away from places like the outer banks in North Carolina so no one's collecting the massive amounts of seashells

(FOX NEWS) — “She sells seashells by the seashore?” no because tourists aren’t there in a popular North Carolina area and it’s now overrun with incoming shells.

This video from cape lookout national seashore, on Facebook showing sea shells everywhere.

A scene becoming more common along North Carolina’s outer banks beaches.

The ban on tourists has created large piles of uncollected seashells during the coronavirus pandemic.

The outer banks are a haven for tourists to collect the natural items.

While park facilities are closed, both Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras national seashores in the outer banks actually are open to residents.

