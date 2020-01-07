Out Of This World Medicine: Doc Treats Blood Clot In Space

University of North Carolina's Dr. Stephan Moll called on to help treat ailing astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

(WRAL) The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill has a long relationship with NASA, so when an astronaut on board the International Space Station needed some medical attention, guess who the space program consulted?

Dr. Stephan Moll was on the eighth floor of UNC’s Mary Ellen Jones Building when the call came in.

“So I picked up the phone and NASA was on the phone and said it was urgent,” Moll recalls.

As a kid, the doctor wanted to be an astronaut, so he was a little moon-eyed.

“It was surprising it was an honor,” Moll says. “I was curious to see where that would lead.”

It would lead to the International Space Station, where an astronaut had a blood clot. Moll is a star when it comes to his blood-clot knowledge, having been published in medical journals.

“Even on Earth, this is not a very common clot,” Moll says.

