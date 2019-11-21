(WTHR) Joseph Iames and James Sims stand across one another with a large silver metal table between them.

One by one, they line up plastic vials into a divider, and push down a long corkscrew shaped blue piece into the vial.

Then all the filled plastic vials are placed into large sealable bags.

But in order to do this light assembly work, Iames and Sims are not relying on their sight.

“For most of us our hands have to be our eyes,” Sims said.

Both Iames and Sims have retinitis pigmentosa.

It means they have “night blindness and a decreased peripheral vision,” said Iames. “My biggest fear is that I will end up losing my vision and I don’t know if it will happen or if it won’t.”

The work both Iames and Sims are doing is for the company PPG.

Like many employers in Indianapolis, PPG’s Aersopace Center was facing a hiring shortage.

“We didn’t have enough laborers to meet the demand,”Business Manager for PPG Aerospace Connie Poulsen said.

“We were aware of Bosma, because we’re actually right across the parking lot from Bosma,” says Poulsen.

Bosma Enterprise is a production facility who provides employment for visually impaired and blind individuals.

