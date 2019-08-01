Osama Bin Laden’s son is dead

The United States has obtained intelligence that the son and potential successor of Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, Hamza Bin Laden, is dead

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) – US officials have confirmed that Hamza Bin Laden, the son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, is dead.

The officials who found this intel were unable to pinpoint where he died or his cause of death.

30-year-old, Hamza Bin Laden, was regarded as a potential successor to lead the terror group.

This information prompted the State Department in February 2019 to put out a one million dollar reward for information on his whereabouts.

An official source speaking to Fox News says the united states is said to have played a role in his death but no further details were provided.

