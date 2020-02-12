Oregon Man Awarded $600,000 After Wrongful Arrest

National

A Portland man has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars following a bogus investigation that ended in his arrest.

by: Mike Benner

Posted: / Updated:

(KGW) A Portland man has been awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars following a bogus investigation that ended in his arrest.

Michael Fesser Fesser worked at A & B Towing in Southeast Portland. In 2015, he says he started having some issues with co-workers. He thought he was the victim of racial discrimination, and eventually brought his concerns to his boss, who was friends with West Linn Police Chief Terry Timeus.

According to court documents, in 2017, Timeus ordered some of his officers to go to Portland and investigate Fesser for theft, ultimately building a case against him. Alleging that he was stealing from the company he worked for.

“These police officers weren’t focused on protecting the citizens of West Linn,” said Paul Buchanan, Fesser’s attorney. “None of this even had anything to do with West Linn.”

Fesser was eventually arrested and jailed, but the case was later dropped. Court papers suggest that Fesser was not stealing from the company. His boss was just afraid of a possible racial discrimination lawsuit.

Fesser filed a lawsuit against the West Linn Police Department, Terry Timeus, who is no longer there, and some of the officers. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2URWmfT

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 20°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 10% 44° 20°

Thursday

40° / 19°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 40° 19°

Friday

50° / 22°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 50° 22°

Saturday

58° / 31°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 58° 31°

Sunday

72° / 30°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 72° 30°

Monday

70° / 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 70° 37°

Tuesday

40° / 28°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 40° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

36°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
36°

39°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
39°

40°

3 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
40°

42°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
42°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

25°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
25°

24°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

30°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

34°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

Don't Miss