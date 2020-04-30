“Operation Warp Speed” Seeks Vaccine By January

President Trump says he is "in charge" of the new public-private effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.

(NBC News) As coronavirus sweeps across the country, there is a new massive undertaking to counter it just as quickly: “Operation Warp Speed” – a public-private partnership aimed at developing a vaccine in record time.

“You know is in charge of it? Honestly? I am. I’ll tell you, I’m really in charge of it,” President Trump said Thursday.

Top health official Dr. Anthony Fauci is part of the team, and says while research is in the early trial stages, but if all goes well a vaccine could be ready for distribution by January.

“We want to go quickly, but we want to make sure it’s safe and it’s effective. I think that is doable,” Dr. Fauci said.

Dr. Fauci also warned states not to move too quickly to open their economies.



White House social distancing guidelines expire Thursday evening, and more than two dozen states will be in some phase of reopening by Friday.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2YkwbQD

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: