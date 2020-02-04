Open House Bandits Target Las Vegas Realtor

(KSNV/NBC News) Police in Las Vegas, Nevada are searching for a group of thieves who distracted and ambushed a realtor during an open house Saturday.

The realtor, who asked to have her identity concealed for safety, says she has shown the million dollar home several times and never expected something like this could happen.

“It could have been a lot worse,” she said. “I could have been assaulted or they could’ve had a weapon.”

The agent was alone at the house when the group, of what she believes to be 17- to 20-year-olds, did the crime.

“They were smart because they were working in a group of six so they really tried to distract me,” she said.

They were caught on camera entering the home and getting a tour.

