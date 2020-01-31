Online ads still vulnerable to manipulation in US election

FILE – In this April 26, 2019, file photo, visitors to New York’s Times Square use umbrellas to shield themselves against the rain as they walk past the Armed Forces Recruitment Center. Before Election Day, politicians are expected to spend more than $1 billion to pelt voters with millions of cheap online ads, which can be tailored to a voter’s most personal details — down to one household or even a single individual. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

(AP) — Online political ads are still vulnerable to manipulation in this year’s U.S. election.

That’s according to experts who warn that foreign governments and domestic grifters could try to influence the election again this year, just as they did in 2016.

Politicians are expected to spend more than $1 billion to pelt voters with millions of cheap ads that can be tailored to a voter’s most personal details.

The so-called microtargeted ads can be aimed at one household or even a single individual.

The manipulation attempts could also become more sophisticated.