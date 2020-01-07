One Year, Two Sets Of Twins

Florida mom gives birth to two sets of twins within one year.

(WPTV) A West Palm Beach, Florida mom is now seeing quadruple after giving birth to two sets of twins in 2019.

Doctors told Alexzandria Wolliston she had better chances of hitting the lottery. Now, she says her sets of twins are her jackpot.

Mark, Malakhi, Kaylen and Kaleb. Four boys were born in one year. Wolliston says she didn’t even know twins ran in her family.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I never thought I would have two,’” she said.

Wolliston had four. Starting with, Mark and Malakhi in March, then in May with no plans for more, she learned a second set was coming.

On December 27th, 2019 Kaylen and Kaleb were added to the family.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2FwZNiQ

More from MyHighPlains.com: