One-way aisles to soon be required at all Walmart stores

(KLFY/KRON) Walmart has updated its response to the coronavirus pandemic by creating one-way aisles at some stores to encourage social distancing.

The single direction aisles are designed to increase social distancing, Walmart announced in a statement.

“One-way aisles are designed to increase social distancing and give customers more space on each aisle,” officials said.

The new measure starts in all Walmart stores by the beginning of May.

New floor decals will be put in place to help indicate the correct traffic flow, Walmart announced.

Green ‘shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the right direction.

Red, ‘do not shop this way’ decals indicate you are traveling in the wrong direction and must turn around.

Walmart has already been limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at one time in an effort to further practice social distancing.

The retailer said stores will allow no more than 5 customers for each 1,000 square-feet at any given time – that’s about 20% of a store’s capacity.

Additionally, all stores have only one single-entry door where customers will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Walmart announced just weeks ago it was testing the idea of one-way aisles at some of its stores during the pandemic.

