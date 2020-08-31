One Officer Dead, One Wounded In St. Louis Shooting

Officer Tamarris Bohannon died Sunday of wounds sustained when he was shot while responding to a call Saturday.

(KSDK/NBC News) St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, died Sunday night, a little more than 24 hours after he was shot in the head while responding to a call for a shooting on the city’s south side.

He is survived by his wife and three children, two sons and a daughter. All of them are younger than 10, according to sources familiar with his family.

Police said Bohannon was shot in the head and another officer was shot in the leg Saturday when responding to a call about a shooting near Tower Grove Park.

Police said the two officers responded at 5:45 p.m. to a home on Hartford Street. While Bohannon was looking for a shooting victim at the home, he was shot in the head. When other officers went to help Bohannon, the man shot a second officer in the leg.

Bohannon underwent surgery Saturday night at St. Louis University Hospital, and was stabilized. But Chief John Hayden told reporters Sunday his officer was in “grave condition.”

At about 4:40 p.m., Hayden sent an email department-wide saying Bohannon’s condition had “quickly deteriorated,” and asked for prayers. He died shortly before 8 p.m., according to police sources.

