One-in-20 older adults smoke pot regularly

A new study explores how common pot use is among older Americans

(FOX NEWS) — Cannabis use is becoming common among older adults.

About one-in-20 men and women ages 55 and older say they’ve use cannabis within the past month, according to an annual federal government survey of potentially risky behaviors taken between 2016 and 2018.

Researchers say study participants were using marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes.

Their findings were published Tuesday in the “Annals of Internal Medicine.”

